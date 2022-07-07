Former vice chairman of China's Tibet regional government expelled from CPC, office

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Yongze, former vice chairman of the people's government of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced Thursday.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

The investigation into Zhang found that his view on job performance is seriously distorted and he failed to resolutely implement the Party's policies for the governance of Tibet in the new era.

He had seriously damaged the political ecology of the region and unit where he worked, refused to cooperate in the investigation, and engaged in superstitious activities.

Zhang took advantage of his positions to help others in project contracting and job adjustment and illegally accepted a vast amount of money and valuables in return.

He has severely violated the Party's discipline and committed duty-related offenses. He is also suspected of taking bribes, the top anti-graft body said.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and dismiss him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings. ■

