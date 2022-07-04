Scenery of Yamdrok Lake in Shannan City, SW China's Tibet

Xinhua) 08:29, July 04, 2022

Photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flower fields near the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows the Rutok Temple near the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Visitors take pictures by the lakeside of Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Waterfowls fly over the surface of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows the scenery of the Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A herder walks his horse at a ranch near Yamdrok Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

