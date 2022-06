We Are China

Scenery of glaciers in SW China's Tibet

Xinhua) 15:05, June 18, 2022

Photo taken with a mobile phone on May 6, 2022 shows the Rongbuk glacier at the foot of Mount Qomolangma, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Kang Shichang/Xinhua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on May 6, 2022 in Xigaze shows the Rongbuk glacier at the foot of Mount Qomolangma, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Kang Shichang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows a glacier in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Jan. 15, 2021 shows Purog Kangri glacier in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2019 shows Purog Kangri glacier in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken on June 4, 2022 in Shannan shows Kula Gangri glacier, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fan Fan)

Stitched aerial photo taken on June 18, 2019 shows Purog Kangri glacier in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Stitched photo taken on June 4, 2022 shows a glacier in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on May 6, 2022 shows the Rongbuk glacier at the foot of Mount Qomolangma, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Kang Shichang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a glacier in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Aerial photo taken on June 4, 2022 shows a glacier in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 12, 2021 shows a glacier in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on June 4, 2022 shows a glacier in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2022 in Xigaze shows the Rongbuk glacier at the foot of Mount Qomolangma, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on June 3, 2022 shows a glacier in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on May 1, 2022 shows Kula Gangri glacier in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Jan. 15, 2021 shows Purog Kangri glacier in Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)