Lhasa-Nyingchi railway marks first anniversary of operation

Xinhua) 09:17, June 25, 2022

Photo taken on June 5, 2021 shows the Shannan Railway Station in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Officially starting operation on June 25 last year, the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway provided southeast Tibet with access to railway services for the first time in history.

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the 435-km railway marks the launch of the country's first electrified railroad operating in the plateau region.

As of May 31 this year, the train service had recorded 1.03 million passenger trips and transported 36,900 tons of cargo. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A Fuxing bullet train runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2022.

Officially starting operation on June 25 last year, the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway provided southeast Tibet with access to railway services for the first time in history.

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the 435-km railway marks the launch of the country's first electrified railroad operating in the plateau region.

As of May 31 this year, the train service had recorded 1.03 million passenger trips and transported 36,900 tons of cargo. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A Fuxing bullet train runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in Nang County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 14, 2022.

Officially starting operation on June 25 last year, the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway provided southeast Tibet with access to railway services for the first time in history.

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the 435-km railway marks the launch of the country's first electrified railroad operating in the plateau region.

As of May 31 this year, the train service had recorded 1.03 million passenger trips and transported 36,900 tons of cargo. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A Fuxing bullet train runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2022.

Officially starting operation on June 25 last year, the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway provided southeast Tibet with access to railway services for the first time in history.

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the 435-km railway marks the launch of the country's first electrified railroad operating in the plateau region.

As of May 31 this year, the train service had recorded 1.03 million passenger trips and transported 36,900 tons of cargo. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A Fuxing bullet train runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in Nang County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 14, 2022.

Officially starting operation on June 25 last year, the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway provided southeast Tibet with access to railway services for the first time in history.

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the 435-km railway marks the launch of the country's first electrified railroad operating in the plateau region.

As of May 31 this year, the train service had recorded 1.03 million passenger trips and transported 36,900 tons of cargo. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A Fuxing bullet train runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2022.

Officially starting operation on June 25 last year, the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway provided southeast Tibet with access to railway services for the first time in history.

With a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the 435-km railway marks the launch of the country's first electrified railroad operating in the plateau region.

As of May 31 this year, the train service had recorded 1.03 million passenger trips and transported 36,900 tons of cargo. (Xinhua/Chogo)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)