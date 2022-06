We Are China

Terns fly over Lhasa River in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:34, June 28, 2022

Terns fly over Lhasa River of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A brown-headed gull hovers over Lhasa River of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Brown-headed gulls perch near water of Lhasa River in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A white wagtail perches on a stone in Lhasa River of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)