9 young living Buddhas complete primary schooling in Tibet
LHASA, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Nine young living Buddhas have completed primary schooling and their graduation ceremony was held at the Tibet Buddhism Academy in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Saturday.
After four years of study, the nine young living Buddhas of the second class at the academy in Quxu County finished all courses of primary school education, passed the exams, and graduated.
At the graduation ceremony, the young living Buddhas presented their achievements in studies through composition reading, Tibetan calligraphy display, English sitcom performances, recitation of literary classics and scriptures, and debate.
"I'm very happy today because we completed primary schooling and we'll soon study higher-level middle school courses. As a living Buddha, I hope to help more people find happiness while promoting the right way in the future," said 12-year-old Jampakhenrab Chogyalwangchug from Champa Ling Monastery.
The primary school education at the academy includes courses in Tibetan language, Mandarin, mathematics, English, religious theory, and physical education.
In September 2015, the academy opened the first class of young living Buddhas.
The Tibet Buddhism Academy was established in October 2011. So far, it has trained thousands of outstanding monks for Tibetan Buddhism.
Photos
Related Stories
- Former vice chairman of China's Tibet regional government expelled from CPC, office
- Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival opens for submissions
- Interview: Impressed by Tibet's transformation, French writer urges fresh look at China
- China’s Tibet builds over 620 prosperous border villages
- Scenery of Yamdrok Lake in Shannan City, SW China's Tibet
- New roads, railways improve lives of local Tibetans
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.