Scenery of N China's Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture

Xinhua) 16:13, July 22, 2022

Photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Anyemaqen of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Anyemaqen of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a snow view of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Anyemaqen of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Anyemaqen of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)