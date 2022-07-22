Scenery of N China's Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
Photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Anyemaqen of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Anyemaqen of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a snow view of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Anyemaqen of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows a view of Mount Anyemaqen of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Affected by cold air, Golog saw snowfall recently during the summer days. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Promo video for Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival
- Residents in China's highest county relocated for better life
- China relocates residents in world's highest county for better life
- Tibet's 13th Regional Games starts with equestrian events in Lhasa
- Tibetan names inscribe changes, development in Tibet
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.