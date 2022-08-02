Home>>
Special performance of opera 'Princess Wencheng' staged in Tibet
The opera "Princess Wencheng" is staged in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
The outdoor opera based on the life of a Tang Dynasty (618-907) princess was staged to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The opera tells the story of Princess Wencheng, who came all the way from Chang'an to marry Tibetan King Songtsen Gampo over 1,300 years ago. It has been performed more than 1,600 times, attracting more than 4 million tourists since its premiere in 2013.
