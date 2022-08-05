Scenery of Zanda county, SW China's Tibet
Vehicles run on a highway in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
A tourist takes photos of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Tourists enjoy the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2022 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Tourists take photos of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2022 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Tourists enjoy the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Tourists enjoy the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2022 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tibet achieves robust economic growth, stability
- Special performance of opera 'Princess Wencheng' staged in Tibet
- China's Tibet reaps fruitful results in glacier protection
- Remote village in Xizang takes on new look after electricity supply stabilized
- Scenery of N China's Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.