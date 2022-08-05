We Are China

Scenery of Zanda county, SW China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:39, August 05, 2022

Vehicles run on a highway in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A tourist takes photos of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2022 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Tourists take photos of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

