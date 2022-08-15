Sanya optimizes processes of nucleic acid testing amid latest COVID-19 resurgence
Medical workers scan the codes of nucleic acid samples at a testing lab in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022. Sanya has optimized the processes of nucleic acid testing amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
A medical worker transports nucleic acid samples at a testing lab in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022. Sanya has optimized the processes of nucleic acid testing amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Medical workers scan the codes of nucleic acid samples at a testing lab in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022. Sanya has optimized the processes of nucleic acid testing amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Volunteers transport nucleic acid samples in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022. Sanya has optimized the processes of nucleic acid testing amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stranded tourists join anti-epidemic fight in Sanya
- Inflatable labs put to use to help fight COVID-19 resurgence in Haikou
- First group of tourists stranded in China's Sanya return home
- Chinese mainland reports 350 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Over 8,500 people dispatched to help fight COVID-19 epidemic in China's Hainan
- China's Sanya strives to ensure daily life supplies for local residents, stranded tourists
- China's Sanya launches all-out efforts to combat COVID-19 resurgence
- Chinese mainland reports 324 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Residents receive nucleic acid test in S China's Hainan
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.