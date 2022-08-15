Young college couple volunteer to delivery supplies to local residents in COVID-hit Sanya

Xinhua) 13:20, August 15, 2022

Zhang Haiyang fetches goods at a distribution center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022. After the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Sanya, a coastal resort city, Zhang Haiyang, 22, a second-year graduate student, and his girlfriend Wu Fanli, 21, have joined a team of volunteers. They have driven a minivan to deliver daily supplies to local residents. Starting from 6 a.m. Zhang and Wu can deliver more than 100 orders per day. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Zhang Haiyang arrives at a distribution center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

Zhang Haiyang (R) and Wu Fanli have dinner at home in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

Zhang Haiyang fetches goods at a distribution center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

Zhang Haiyang gets a fully charged minivan to do delivery work in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

Zhang Haiyang fetches goods at a distribution center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

Zhang Haiyang delivers meat to residents in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

Wu Fanli (2nd L) and Zhang Haiyang deliver daily supplies to residents in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

Wu Fanli (L) helps a resident arrange daily supplies in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

Zhang Haiyang (R) and Wu Fanli have lunch in a minivan in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

Zhang Haiyang (L) and Wu Fanli deliver daily supplies in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022.

