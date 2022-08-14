Sanya strives to ensure daily life supplies for local residents, stranded tourists

Xinhua) 11:01, August 14, 2022

A resident pays via her mobile phone for daily life supplies delivered to her by community service staffs at the entrance to a residential compound in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. The local government is exerting all efforts to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A staff member arranges frozen pork at a dispatch site of an on-line shopping service in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. The local government is exerting all efforts to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Staff members load daily life supplies to a vehicle at a dispatch site of an on-line shopping service in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. The local government is exerting all efforts to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A staff member arranges packed vegetables at a dispatch site of an on-line shopping service in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. The local government is exerting all efforts to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Staff members of the property management service (R and L) help a resident (C) move daily life supplies in a residential compound in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. The local government is exerting all efforts to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A staff member processes vegetables at a dispatch site of an on-line shopping service in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. The local government is exerting all efforts to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A volunteer (1st R) delivers daily life supplies at the entrance to a residential compound in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. The local government is exerting all efforts to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Staff members of the property management service (L and C) help a resident (R) move daily life supplies in a residential compound in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. The local government is exerting all efforts to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

