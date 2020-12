Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2020 shows two cruise ships, the Changle Gongzhu (or Princess Changle, L) and the Nanhai Dream at a port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. A ceremony to resume cruise routes to the Xisha Islands was held Tuesday in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Two cruise ships, the Nanhai Dream and the Changle Gongzhu, are scheduled to resume service on Dec. 9 and 10, respectively. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)