Artificial reefs placed to improve marine ecology in S China's Sanya

Xinhua) 09:11, April 11, 2021

Photo taken on April 1, 2021 shows the vessel transporting artificial reefs near Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province. Wuzhizhou Island has launched a comprehensive drive to build a marine ranch and restore the marine ecosystem, by placing artificial reefs under the sea and transplanting corals. By the end of 2020, Wuzhizhou Island marine ranch has placed 1,526 artificial reefs. And 870 more will be laid within a month in the recent artificial reefs placement. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

