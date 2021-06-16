We Are China

Eye-catching photos show amazing underwater world in Sanya

Ecns.cn) 14:17, June 16, 2021

A model poses underwater. Photographers captured professional models with various postures under the water of Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, Hainan Province. (Photo/ Chen Mona)

The photos were displayed at the 2021 Hainan International Diving Festival Launching Ceremony Underwater Photography Competition held last month.

