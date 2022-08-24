Chinese mainland reports 380 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:05, August 24, 2022

Medical workers scan the codes of nucleic acid samples at a testing lab in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2022. Sanya has optimized the processes of nucleic acid testing amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 380 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 264 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 1,261 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Tuesday, including 543 in Tibet and 336 in Hainan, said the commission in its report.

A total of 718 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 227,334 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

