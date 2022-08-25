We Are China

People take nucleic acid test in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:50, August 25, 2022

A staff member registers information of a resident for nucleic acid test in Liangjiang New District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test in Liangjiang New District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Liangjiang New District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A medical worker conducts tests of the nucleic acid samples at a mobile lab in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)

