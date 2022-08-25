People take nucleic acid test in Chongqing
A staff member registers information of a resident for nucleic acid test in Liangjiang New District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test in Liangjiang New District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Liangjiang New District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A medical worker conducts tests of the nucleic acid samples at a mobile lab in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)
A staff member registers information of a resident for nucleic acid test in Liangjiang New District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 380 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 566 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China's service sector sustains recovery amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Parts of Lhasa extend COVID-19 disinfection
- Young college couple volunteer to delivery supplies to local residents in COVID-hit Sanya
- Chinese mainland reports 692 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China's Hainan sees 3,809 confirmed COVID cases in Aug. 1-13
- Sanya optimizes processes of nucleic acid testing amid latest COVID-19 resurgence
- Stranded tourists join anti-epidemic fight in Sanya
- Inflatable labs put to use to help fight COVID-19 resurgence in Haikou
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.