China to improve customs clearance with updated health card

Xinhua) 16:55, August 26, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's customs authority will launch a new edition of its health declaration card, in which some requirements for travelers are removed to streamline customs procedures and enhance clearance efficiency.

The ninth edition of the People's Republic of China Outbound/Entry Health Declaration Card, which takes effect on Aug. 31, will scrap requirements for outbound and inbound travelers to report nucleic acid test results, infection history, and dates of vaccination.

"The new edition of the health declaration card aims to enhance customs declaration efficiency," said an official from the General Administration of Customs on Friday, adding that COVID-19 prevention and control measures would not be relaxed, and there would be no substantial change in the requirements for epidemic prevention and control in border entry.

The new edition will also make improvements and adjustments based on the previous version and add online verification functions to streamline customs procedures, according to the administration.

