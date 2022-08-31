Chinese mainland reports 349 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:19, August 31, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man for nucleic acid test in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 349 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 164 were in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 1,326 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Tuesday, including 674 in Tibet and 107 in Sichuan, said the commission in its report.

A total of 540 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 231,520 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.

