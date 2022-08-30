Tibet's Lhasa cuts off community transmission of COVID-19
LHASA, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, has essentially cut off the community transmission of COVID-19, local authorities said on Monday.
All new cases have been detected in high-risk areas, at designated quarantine sites, or among people under closed management, according to the office of Lhasa's leading group for fighting COVID-19.
The community spread of the virus was stopped thanks to the arduous prevention and control efforts made by local authorities since the COVID-19 resurgence began on Aug. 7.
The office said the COVID-19 prevention and control situation remains complicated, and there could still be risks of hidden transmission as the city has a number of medium or high-risk areas for COVID-19.
