Chinese mainland reports 188 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:11, September 13, 2022
Medical workers of an air-inflated testing lab prepare to receive nucleic acid samples in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 188 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 126 were in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report on Tuesday.
A total of 727 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 476 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 236,677.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
