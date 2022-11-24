More precise, targeted measures adopted across China to contain COVID-19 spread

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- With the recently released measures for optimizing the COVID-19 response, more targeted and science-based actions have been taken across China to curb the virus spread.

The Chinese government released a circular on Nov. 11, announcing 20 prevention and control measures, a move aimed at adapting to the new situation of COVID-19 containment and virus mutations.

Some of the adjusted measures are -- shortened quarantine period for close contacts and inbound travelers; secondary close contacts will no longer be identified; and those who visit high-risk areas will be subject to a seven-day home quarantine instead of seven days of centralized isolation, according to the circular.

Zhang Yi, deputy director of the municipal health commission of Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province, said the city is facing a complex COVID-19 situation. "Guangzhou will strictly implement the 20 measures for optimizing the COVID-19 response, and stick to targeted prevention and control as well as dynamic adjustment of policies," she added.

The transmission chain of local clusters has been basically blocked in most areas of Guangzhou, and the infections continue to be concentrated in Haizhu District, Zhang said.

In addition to constructing makeshift hospitals, the city has also listed five major hospitals to be designated as COVID-19 treatment centers.

"According to the varying health conditions of the patients, hospitals are adopting more precise treatment strategies," said Chong Yutian, a professor at the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou.

Li Xiaosong, director of the provincial health commission of central China's Hunan Province, said the province would strive to limit the impact of COVID-19 containment on economic and social development by further enhancing its ability to prevent and control the spread of the virus in a targeted and scientific manner.

Gao Lidong, director of the Hunan provincial center for disease control and prevention, said local governments and hospitals in the province have been promoting vaccination among the elderly through mobile vaccination stations, "green channels" and by arranging personnel to accompany the seniors, among other measures.

Yang Lin, spokesperson for the government of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, said the city is dynamically adjusting its prevention and control policies based on the 20 measures and its own local situation. The municipal authorities have also asked governments of different levels and organizations to study the newly released measures to improve their COVID-19 response.

According to a press briefing of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 held Tuesday, local authorities have been directed to properly implement the 20 prevention and control measures.

Hu Xiang, an official with the national administration of disease prevention and control, said the country's health authorities have dispatched task forces to guide local governments in fully implementing the 20 measures.

Hu called for more resolute and decisive measures to bring the latest COVID-19 resurgences under control as soon as possible.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 2,641 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26,242 local asymptomatic carriers, according to the National Health Commission.

