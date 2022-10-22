Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 159 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:15, October 22, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 159 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
Altogether 658 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 382 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 247,943 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
