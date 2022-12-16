China National Democratic Construction Association convenes 12th national congress

Xinhua) 08:18, December 16, 2022

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends the opening of the 12th national congress of the China National Democratic Construction Association (CNDCA) and delivers a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The China National Democratic Construction Association (CNDCA) opened its 12th national congress in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the congress's opening and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The message hailed the vibrant development of the cause of the united front and multiparty cooperation over the past five years. On the CNDCA, the message said it put forward many strategic, forward-looking and practical suggestions on issues such as building a free trade port with Chinese characteristics in Hainan and promoting common prosperity.

The message said advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts is a great and arduous endeavor, which entails the joint efforts of all Chinese, including all members of the united front.

Guided by the spirit of its 20th national congress, the CPC will unswervingly advance whole-process people's democracy, uphold and improve the system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation, the message said.

The CPC will support other political parties in improving themselves and performing their roles more effectively so as to consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front and build up a mighty force for national rejuvenation, according to the message.

The message expressed hope that the CNDCA will leverage its advantage of maintaining close ties with the economic sector to conduct in-depth research and actively offer its views and advice on major issues such as creating a new pattern of development and accelerating the building of a modernized economy.

The message expressed hope that the CNDCA will contribute more to realizing the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Hao Mingjin, executive chairperson of the presidium of the congress, delivered a work report on behalf of the CNDCA's 11th central committee.

The congress will deliberate the work report and a draft amendment to the Constitution of the CNDCA, and elect a new central committee.

