Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Beijing rushes to meet surging demand for medications

(Ecns.cn) 13:24, December 14, 2022

Staff members sort and pack medications on a production line at a pharmaceutical company in Beijing, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Pharmaceutical companies rushed to boost supplies as demand surges for fever and cold medications in Beijing.


