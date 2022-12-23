Home>>
Life in Beijing gradually back to normal
(Ecns.cn) 13:27, December 23, 2022
A restaurant opens to customers in Guijie Food Street of Dongcheng District, Beijing, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Life in Beijing gradually has returned to normal following the adjustment of COVID-19 response on Thursday, the traditional Chinese Winter Solstice.
An ally is decorated with red lanterns to welcome customers in Guijie Food Street of Dongcheng District, Beijing, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Customers enjoy dinner at a restaurant in Guijie Food Street of Dongcheng District, Beijing, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Customers enjoy dinner at a restaurant in Guijie Food Street of Dongcheng District, Beijing, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
