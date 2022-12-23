We Are China

Life in Beijing gradually back to normal

Ecns.cn) 13:27, December 23, 2022

A restaurant opens to customers in Guijie Food Street of Dongcheng District, Beijing, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Life in Beijing gradually has returned to normal following the adjustment of COVID-19 response on Thursday, the traditional Chinese Winter Solstice.

An ally is decorated with red lanterns to welcome customers in Guijie Food Street of Dongcheng District, Beijing, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Customers enjoy dinner at a restaurant in Guijie Food Street of Dongcheng District, Beijing, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

