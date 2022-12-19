Home>>
Couriers rush to Beijing to clear delivery backlog
(People's Daily App) 13:56, December 19, 2022
Recently, delivery people from across the nation rushed to the capital to help clear a major backlog of parcels. More than a thousand couriers, from every province in China, have arrived in Beijing and started to clear the backlog.
