Couriers rush to Beijing to clear delivery backlog

(People's Daily App) 13:56, December 19, 2022

Recently, delivery people from across the nation rushed to the capital to help clear a major backlog of parcels. More than a thousand couriers, from every province in China, have arrived in Beijing and started to clear the backlog.

