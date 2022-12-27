In pics: Beijing gradually returns to usual vibrancy

People's Daily Online) 10:26, December 27, 2022

Citizens drink coffee at a coffee shop in Beijing’s Sanlitun on Dec. 22, 2022. (People’s Daily Online/Yu Kai)

After China announced a new set of measures to optimize its epidemic control, including the 20 measures and the latest 10 measures, the capital Beijing has returned to its usual vibrancy in recent days.

Lately, travel between Beijing and other cities has become easier, many restaurants have resumed dine-in services, and offline shopping has started to gain momentum in the capital.

“It’s good to go out to have some leisure time. It’s been a long time since I went to a movie theater to watch a film,” said Li Hao, who came to a cinema to watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” with his girlfriend.

“There are many moviegoers here, even on this weekday. It seems that everyone has started to spice up their spare time,” said Li.

Seat occupancy rates have started to rise at the theater since last week, especially after “Avatar: The Way of Water” hit cinemas, according to a staff member there.

“I haven’t seen this many passengers at the waiting hall for a long time, and I’m excited to see the hustle-and-bustle coming back at the railway station,” said Du Hua, a shop owner at the Beijing West Railway Station.

“Previously, on some days, only two to three waiting rooms were open because there weren’t so many passengers. Recently, more waiting rooms have been opened as the number of passengers has kept increasing. Thanks to this, my business has been revived,” said Du.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)