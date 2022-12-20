China's Jiusan Society convenes national congress

Xinhua) 08:43, December 20, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Jiusan Society opened its 12th national congress in Beijing on Monday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the opening of the congress and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Acknowledging Jiusan Society's work over the past five years, the message commended the political party for carrying out in-depth research and offering important comments and suggestions for the policymaking of the CPC and the government.

The CPC will implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, unswervingly advance whole-process people's democracy, and uphold and improve the system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation, according to the message.

The CPC will support other political parties in enhancing self-improvement and better performing their functions so as to advance the cause of multiparty cooperation, the message said.

The message expressed the hope that Jiusan Society will thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and of the Central Conference on United Front Work, conduct in-depth research, make positive suggestions and improve itself in all respects.

Wu Weihua, executive chairman of the presidium of the congress, delivered a work report on behalf of the central committee of Jiusan Society.

The congress will deliberate the report and an amendment to the Constitution of Jiusan Society, and elect a new central committee of Jiusan Society.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)