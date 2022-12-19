Hao Mingjin elected chairperosn of CNDCA central committee

Xinhua) 10:19, December 19, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Hao Mingjin has been elected chairperson of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association (CNDCA).

This was announced on Saturday after the CNDCA concluded its three-day 12th national congress, which elected a new central committee of the association.

During the congress, the 201-member new central committee held its first plenum, and elected its 44-member standing committee. Hao was elected chairperson at the plenum.

Addressing the closing meeting of the congress, Hao called on the CNDCA to keep improving itself and perform its roles more effectively.

