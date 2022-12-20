Home>>
Cai Dafeng elected head of China Association for Promoting Democracy
(Xinhua) 09:36, December 20, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Cai Dafeng has been elected chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy (CAPD).
This was announced after the CAPD concluded its 13th national congress on Monday, which elected a new central committee of the association.
During the congress, the 209-member new central committee held its first plenum, and elected its 47-member standing committee. Cai was elected chairman at the plenum.
Addressing the closing meeting of the congress, Cai said the new leadership will carry forward fine traditions of the CAPD, deliver on the goals set by the 13th national congress, and make new great achievements.
