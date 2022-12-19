China Association for Promoting Democracy convenes 13th national congress

Xinhua) 08:47, December 19, 2022

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends the opening of the 13th national congress of the China Association for Promoting Democracy (CAPD) and delivers a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China Association for Promoting Democracy (CAPD) opened its 13th national congress in Beijing on Sunday.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the congress' opening and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The message hailed the vibrant development of the cause of the united front and multiparty cooperation over the past five years. The CAPD has put forward insightful views and suggestions on issues including promoting rural revitalization and advancing high-quality development after its in-depth research work, it said.

The message said advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts is a great and arduous endeavor, calling for mobilizing all positive factors and pooling the wisdom and strength from all sectors to the greatest possible extent.

Guided by the spirit of its 20th national congress, the CPC will unswervingly advance whole-process people's democracy, uphold and improve the system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation, the message said.

The CPC will support other political parties in enhancing self-improvement and performing their functions more effectively so as to push forward the cause of multiparty cooperation, according to the message.

The message expressed hope that the CAPD will conduct in-depth research and actively offer its views and advice on major issues, such as implementing the strategy for invigorating China through science and education, the workforce development strategy, and the innovation-driven development strategy.

It also expressed hope that the CAPD will contribute more wisdom and strength to realizing the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Cai Dafeng, executive chairperson of the presidium of the congress, delivered a work report on behalf of the CAPD's central committee.

The congress will deliberate the work report and a draft amendment to the Constitution of the CAPD, and elect a new central committee.

