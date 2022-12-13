China Zhi Gong Party convenes 16th national congress

December 13, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The China Zhi Gong Party opened its 16th national congress in Beijing on Monday.

Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC, attended the opening of the congress and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The message hailed the vibrant development of the cause of the united front and multiparty cooperation over the past five years.

Advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts is a great and arduous endeavor, which entails the joint efforts of all Chinese, including all members of the united front, it said.

Implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, the CPC will unswervingly advance whole-process people's democracy, uphold and improve the system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation.

The CPC will support other political parties in improving themselves and performing their roles more effectively so as to consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front, and build up a mighty force for national rejuvenation, according to the message.

The message expressed hope that the China Zhi Gong Party will contribute more to realizing the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Wan Gang, executive chairperson of the presidium of the party's congress, delivered a work report on behalf of the party's 15th central committee.

The congress will deliberate the work report and a draft amendment to the China Zhi Gong Party Constitution, and elect a new central committee.

