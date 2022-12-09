New party chief appointed for Guizhou Province

Xinhua) 11:20, December 09, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Xu Lin has been appointed secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee, according to a recent decision of the CPC Central Committee.

Shen Yiqin will no longer hold the post, and will be assigned to another post, read the decision made public on Friday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)