New Party chief appointed for Chongqing
(Xinhua) 10:41, December 08, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided that Chen Min'er no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member, and member of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, and that Yuan Jiajun concurrently serves as member, standing committee member, and secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee.
