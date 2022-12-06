China's State Council appoints, removes officials
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Monday announced the appointment and removal of officials.
Wu Zhaohui was appointed vice minister of science and technology, and no longer serves as president of Zhejiang University.
Liu Zheng was named vice minister of civil affairs, while Fu Xuyin was named vice minister of transport.
Wang Benqiang replaced Wang Wenbin as deputy auditor general of the National Audit Office.
Zhang Taolin was removed from the post of vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, while Fan Yifei was removed from the post of vice governor of the People's Bank of China.
Wang Anshun was removed from the post of deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council, and Zhao Zhengping no longer serves as vice chairperson of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
Wang Jianjun is no longer head of the China National Committee on Ageing, and Dou Xiankang is no longer president of Wuhan University.
