New Party chief appointed for Liaoning

Xinhua) 10:54, November 28, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided that Zhang Guoqing no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member, and member of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee, and that Hao Peng serves as member, standing committee member, and secretary of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee.

