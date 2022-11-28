Languages

Archive

Monday, November 28, 2022

Home>>

New Party chief appointed for Liaoning

(Xinhua) 10:54, November 28, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided that Zhang Guoqing no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member, and member of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee, and that Hao Peng serves as member, standing committee member, and secretary of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories