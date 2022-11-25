Home>>
Former provincial political advisor under probe
(Xinhua) 13:42, November 25, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Xiaopei, a former senior political advisor of northeast China's Jilin Province, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, according to a statement released on Friday.
Zhang, former vice chairman of the Jilin Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has turned himself in and is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.
