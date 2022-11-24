Senior Chinese official urges building powerful source of inspiration to achieve national rejuvenation

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a meeting on the study of the foreword by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to the Revitalization Library, as well as on the publication of the Revitalization Library's first three volumes, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Wednesday urged efforts to build a powerful source of inspiration for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting on the study of the foreword by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to the Revitalization Library, as well as on the publication of the Revitalization Library's first three volumes.

Li stressed efforts to gain an in-depth understanding of the guiding principles of the foreword, boost confidence in our history, and grasp the trends of the times.

The attendees believed that the foreword sheds light on the historical process, underlying trends, and bright prospects of national rejuvenation, and the foreword is full of insight, inspiration, and significance.

The meeting also stressed efforts to earnestly study and leverage the library, and inspire the society's enterprising spirit in jointly building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts.

