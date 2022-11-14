New Party chief appointed for Beijing

Xinhua) 11:25, November 14, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided that Cai Qi no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member, and member of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and that Yin Li concurrently serves as member, standing committee member, and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)