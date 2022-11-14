Home>>
New Party chief appointed for Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:25, November 14, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided that Cai Qi no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member, and member of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and that Yin Li concurrently serves as member, standing committee member, and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 20th CPC National Congress draws blueprint for China's future, Egyptian experts say
- Senior municipal legislator under probe
- Chinese human rights study society holds seminar on key CPC congress
- Busy agenda points to key role in world
- China issues guideline to promote guiding principles of key Party congress in military
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.