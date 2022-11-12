20th CPC National Congress draws blueprint for China's future, Egyptian experts say

Xinhua) 16:22, November 12, 2022

CAIRO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) represents a key stage for China's further development and modernization, Egyptian experts have said.

The congress has "special importance" in defining the party's and the Chinese leadership's visions for China's future in the 21st century, said Ezzat Saad, director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, in a symposium here on Thursday.

The CPC has alleviated extreme poverty in China and led the country to become the world's second-largest economy, Saad noted during the symposium, which gathered Egyptian scholars, writers and former diplomats, as well as Chinese diplomats led by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang.

The symposium shed light on key concepts raised at the 20th CPC National Congress, including those about the Chinese path to modernization and socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

During the congress, the Chinese leadership reiterated its goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, "with innovation to remain at the heart of China's modernization drive," Saad said.

"High quality has become a keyword in China's future development," said Muhammad Ahmed Mursi, head of the political science department at Misr University for Science and Technology.

China's gross domestic product accounted for 18.5 percent of the global economy last year, and the country has become a major trading partner for over 140 countries and regions and leads the world in total volume of trade in goods, he noted. "At a time when many developing countries are facing headwinds in development, China's high-quality development is more needed than ever, and China's efforts will help many emerging markets overcome the current challenges."

The 20th CPC National Congress reaffirmed China's commitment to world peace and common prosperity, and heralded greater Chinese contributions to the international community "through a global vision," he added.

Liao, the Chinese ambassador, said that the report to the congress highlights the Chinese leadership's thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and explains key relevant issues such as the advantage and fundamental requirements of the Chinese path to modernization.

The congress reiterated that China has always been committed to promoting world peace and common development and its policy of opening up to the outside world, the diplomat said.

Liao also praised the strengthening China-Egypt ties over the past decade. "I look forward to continued cooperation and joint efforts between China and Egypt," he said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)