CPC national congress well balances policy continuity, change: scholars

Xinhua) 09:41, November 03, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that concluded last month in Beijing has unveiled a new, attention-drawing blueprint for China's development in the next five years and beyond, which well balances policy continuity and change, and is conducive to both China and the world, scholars said at a recent press briefing.

The event was hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association on Tuesday. Cao Li, a professor with the Party School of the Central Committee of the CPC, said that the report to the congress underscored advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

"More than 1.4 billion people are moving into a modern society. It is a task that no country that has achieved modernization has ever faced. We can imagine how challenging it is," Cao said.

Noting that the most challenging and arduous tasks in building a modern socialist China in all respects remain in rural areas, Cao said the report points out that China will advance rural revitalization across the board and move faster to build up its strength in agriculture, which is highly relevant and encouraging.

This is the latest rural development target set by China after winning the biggest battle against poverty in human history.

Fan Jishe, another professor with the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, said he was impressed by the report's assessment of China's external environment that the world is entering a new period of turbulence and change.

"But China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development, and building a community with a shared future for mankind," Fan said.

"While finding changes in the outside world, China wants to be a responsible country, a predictable player and a stabilizing force," Fan said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)