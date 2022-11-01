Flagship magazine to publish report delivered by Xi at 20th CPC National Congress
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The report presented by Comrade Xi Jinping at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be published Tuesday in a special issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
The report was titled "Hold High the Great Banner of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics and Strive in Unity to Build a Modern Socialist Country in All Respects."
The special issue also includes the following documents:
-- Report on the Work of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to the 20th CPC National Congress;
-- Constitution of the CPC;
-- Q&A with a leading official with the secretariat of the 20th CPC National Congress on the amendment to the CPC Constitution, which was adopted at the 20th CPC National Congress;
-- Resolution of the 20th CPC National Congress on the Report of the 19th Central Committee;
-- Resolution of the 20th CPC National Congress on the Report on the Work of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection;
-- Resolution of the 20th CPC National Congress on the Revised Constitution of the CPC;
-- List of members of the 20th CPC Central Committee;
-- List of alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee;
-- List of members of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection;
-- Communique of the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee;
-- Communique of the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC.
