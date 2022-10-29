Home>>
CPC Central Committee decides on new Party chief of Guangdong
(Xinhua) 14:01, October 29, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided that Li Xi no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member, and member of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, and that Huang Kunming concurrently serves as member, standing committee member, and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee.
