CPC Central Committee decides on new Party chief of Guangdong

Xinhua) 14:01, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided that Li Xi no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member, and member of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, and that Huang Kunming concurrently serves as member, standing committee member, and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)