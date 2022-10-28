Home>>
CPC reshuffles Shanghai Party chief
(Xinhua) 13:37, October 28, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has decided that Li Qiang no longer serves as the secretary of the Party's Shanghai Municipal Committee. Chen Jining has been appointed to the position.
