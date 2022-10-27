Home>>
Time Will Tell: The untold Chinese stories of the past decade
(People's Daily App) 13:43, October 27, 2022
The best time to plant a tree is ten years ago. The second-best is now.
Looking back, we may find that many of the things we take for granted now were planted in the past.
People’s lives are interwoven with the interplay of contingency and inevitability.
There has never been a waste of effort or a success with sudden luck. All the so-called “coincidences” will appear when conditions are ripe.
Great times have created the conditions for these extraordinary lives and these lives struggled to live up to the expectations of the times.
Let’s keep on moving with the stream of times.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
