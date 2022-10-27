Principles of congress vital, Xi emphasizes

By CAO DESHENG (China Daily) 08:23, October 27, 2022

He calls for resolutely carrying out goals, tasks laid out by crucial Party gathering

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called for resolutely carrying out the goals and tasks laid out by the 20th CPC National Congress in order to strive for new successes in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

He made the remark on Tuesday while presiding over the first group study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee. He called for fully studying, understanding and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, which concluded on Saturday.

Xi said that the congress generated a series of significant achievements in political, theoretical and practical fields, mapped out important principles and strategic measures for the development of the Party and the country on the new journey in the new era, and proposed political declarations and action guidelines for the Party to unite and lead the people in building a modern socialist country in all respects and comprehensively advancing national rejuvenation.

During the meeting, newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee — Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi — presented their thoughts about the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

They said that the congress charted the course and provided fundamental guidelines for the endeavors of the Party and the country on the new journey in the new era. They all vowed to firmly uphold Xi's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and uphold the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

Addressing the study session, Xi said that studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress is and will continue to be a top political task for the whole Party and the country.

He urged bearing in mind the country's practices in deepening reform and opening-up, advancing high-quality development and effectively dealing with major risks and challenges in studying the guiding principles of the congress, in order to gain an in-depth understanding of the historical, theoretical and practical logic of the fundamental policies and strategic arrangements laid out by the congress for the cause of the Party and the country.

In terms of understanding the strategic measures unveiled at the congress, Xi underlined the need to take into consideration the new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, new strategic stage, new strategic requirements and new strategic environment the country is facing, and deeply understand the difficulties and complexities in achieving the goals and tasks in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

While stressing full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, Xi urged concrete actions with clear timetables and road maps to forge ahead in a down-to-earth manner.

The members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should take the lead in upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, Xi said, urging them to carry forward the fighting spirit and have courage to overcome various difficulties.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)