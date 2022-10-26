Central Military Commission stresses study of Party congress guiding principles
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) on Tuesday held a meeting to make arrangements for studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.
The entire military ought to consider studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress as the primary political task for the present and for some time to come, said Zhang.
He noted that the armed forces must deepen the comprehension of Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening the military, strengthen military preparedness and comprehensively enhance combat capabilities in the new era, while continuing to deepen reform and innovation.
The meeting was presided over by He Weidong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC.
