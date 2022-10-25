A new journey

China's new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC made its debut on Sunday.

China's new leadership pledged to build a modern socialist country in all respects together with the people.

"We will work with peoples of all other countries to champion humanity's shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom to safeguard global peace and promote global development, and keep promoting the building of a human community with a shared future," Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee said when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

As the world goes through a period of unprecedented change, China is helping deliver certainty and confidence.

