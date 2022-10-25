CPC reaffirms commitment to multiparty cooperation, consultation

The Communist Party of China Central Committee reaffirmed on Monday its commitment to the system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation.

It made the pledge in a letter expressing thanks to non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce for their congratulations to the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

The congress, which was successfully concluded with all agendas completed, bears major significance for uniting and encouraging Chinese people to secure new victories for socialism with Chinese characteristics, the CPC Central Committee said in the letter.

As the entire Party and Chinese people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects, the CPC will stick to the principles of long-term coexistence, mutual supervision and sincere treatment, the letter said.

It will also support the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce in better performing its duties, thus promoting the sound development of the nonpublic sector, according to the letter.

The letter noted that the CPC always considers united front work from an overall and strategic perspective. Developing the united front provides an important means for the CPC to defeat the enemy and to govern and rejuvenate the country, and it is also an important means in terms of uniting Chinese people all over the world to realize the great national rejuvenation, the letter said.

The letter stated that the CPC will consolidate the broadest possible patriotic united front and work with other political parties, business circles and personages without party affiliation with a shared commitment to the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Through the united front and multiparty cooperation, the CPC expects to pool as much wisdom and strength as possible in a bid to realize the goals set at the 20th CPC National Congress, the letter said.

